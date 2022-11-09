Milwaukee could set record high Thursday, 70-degree day in forecast

article

Just when it looked like the reality of fall would settle in, Mother Nature is giving southeastern Wisconsin one more treat of 70-plus-degree temperatures. On Thursday, Nov. 10 just about all of us have a chance at near-record high temperatures.

A warm front moving through Wednesday, Nov. 9 marks the beginning of this warm air mass. Temperatures will continue to climb and by Thursday afternoon, Nov. 10 Milwaukee could set and tie a record high of 74 degrees – originally occurring back in 2020.

70-degree statistics for Milwaukee since 1890

On average, our last 70-degrees-or-higher day occurs near the end of October, so we're already on borrowed time. However, with this warm southern air, we at least have this last shot before colder air settles in through the end of the month.

The latest we've ever had temperatures that warm was Nov. 21. With our current below-average outlook through the end of November, it'll be really hard for us to pass that record.