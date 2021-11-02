November off to chilly start; temps 7-10° below average

article

November is off to a chilly start, with high temperatures running about 7-10 degrees below average to start the month. Average highs for this time of year are in the low 50s, with lows in the upper 30s.

Although it's been a cold start, warmer weather is in the forecast next week, with above-average temperatures expected.

Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s is a likelihood as a pattern change allows warmer, drier weather to move over the Midwest. Last year temperatures during this time ranged into the low to mid-70s! However, we will likely stay out of the 70s this year without a substantial ridge of high pressure in the forecast.