Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and cool weekend
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Frosty and cool morning with temps in the low 30s.
Partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday with high temperatures in the mid-40s.
High pressure will slide towards the East Coast, which will bring back southerly winds and warm us back into the 50s next week.
A very dry forecast ahead with a slight chance of showers by Thursday and Friday.
Today: Mostly sunny.
High: 44°
Wind: NW 5-10
Tonight: Mostly clear
Low: 28°
Wind: NW 5
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 48°
Wind: NW 5
Monday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 28° High: 52°
Wind: SW 5-10
Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 32° High: 55°
Wind: SW 5-15
Wednesday:Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 35° High: 57°
Wind: SW 5-15
Thursday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain.
AM Low: 42° High: 59°
Wind: W 5-15
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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