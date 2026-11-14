Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and cool weekend

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Frosty and cool morning with temps in the low 30s.

Partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday with high temperatures in the mid-40s.

High pressure will slide towards the East Coast, which will bring back southerly winds and warm us back into the 50s next week.

A very dry forecast ahead with a slight chance of showers by Thursday and Friday.

Today: Mostly sunny.

High: 44°

Wind: NW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly clear

Low: 28°

Wind: NW 5

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 48°

Wind: NW 5

Monday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 28° High: 52°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 32° High: 55°

Wind: SW 5-15

Wednesday:Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 35° High: 57°

Wind: SW 5-15

Thursday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain.

AM Low: 42° High: 59°

Wind: W 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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