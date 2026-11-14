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Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and cool weekend

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Weather
Published November 14, 2026 5:53 AM CST
Published November 14, 2026 5:53 AM CST

MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Frosty and cool morning with temps in the low 30s.
Partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday with high temperatures in the mid-40s.
High pressure will slide towards the East Coast, which will bring back southerly winds and warm us back into the 50s next week.
A very dry forecast ahead with a slight chance of showers by Thursday and Friday.

Today:    Mostly sunny.
High:     44°
Wind:     NW 5-10

Tonight:  Mostly clear
Low:      28°
Wind:     NW  5

Sunday:   Mostly sunny.
High:     48°
Wind:     NW 5

Monday:   Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   28°                   High:  52°
Wind:     SW 5-10

Tuesday:  Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   32°                   High:  55°
Wind:     SW 5-15

Wednesday:Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   35°                   High:  57°
Wind:     SW 5-15

Thursday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain.
AM Low:   42°                   High:  59°
Wind:     W 5-15

6-day planner

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