Milwaukee weather: Rain returns Friday afternoon into Saturday

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The Brief Rain chances will return to Wisconsin by Friday, July 31. The severe weather chance is extremely low. Some leftover showers might linger into early Saturday morning.



Southeast Wisconsin is expected to see its best chance of rain in several weeks as a weather system moves through the region Friday afternoon, July 31, into early Saturday.

Periods of rain and thunderstorms are likely to develop on Friday, with the potential for locally heavy downpours that could cause ponding on roads and reduced visibility during the afternoon and evening commute. Severe weather is not expected at this time.

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Temperatures will also take a noticeable dip, with highs only reaching the 70s after the recent stretch of hot weather.

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Rain may linger into the overnight hours and early Saturday morning, but conditions are expected to gradually improve as the system moves east. A few spotty showers or an isolated thunderstorm could still be around at daybreak Saturday before drier weather begins to return later in the morning and afternoon.

If you have outdoor plans for Friday evening or early Saturday, keep an eye on the forecast and be prepared for changing weather conditions, especially if thunderstorms develop.

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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