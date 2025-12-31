Milwaukee Weather: More light snow then bitter cold
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Light snow moves through southern Wisconsin today with minor accumulations, but a brief period of freezing drizzle could create slick spots, especially during the afternoon and early evening.
Temperatures fall quickly tonight, with lows in the single digits and wind chills between 5 below and 15 below zero by New Year’s morning. New Year’s Day stays dry but cold, with highs mainly in the teens to near 20.
The rest of the week looks mostly quiet and below normal, with cold nights and daytime highs in the upper teens to low 20s and a small chance for a quick light snow late Friday.
Temperatures slowly moderate toward the mid to upper 20s by Sunday, with a more active pattern possible early next week.
Today: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow showers.
High: 28°
Wind: NW 10-20
Tonight: Chance of light snow. Mostly cloudy.
Low: 6°
Wind: NW 5-10
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance for flurries.
High: 18°
Wind: WNW 5-15
Friday: Moslty sunny.
AM Low: 13° High: 22°
Wind: WNW 5-15
Saturday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 12° High: 24°
Wind: NW 5-10
Sunday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 14° High: 30°
Wind: NW 5-10
Monday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 26° High: 36°
Wind: NW 5-10
6-day planner
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.