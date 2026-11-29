Milwaukee Weather: Chance of rain and mostly cloudy Sunday
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Waking up Sunday to 30s inland and 40s near the lake. Slight chance rain near the border with sprinkles north.
Chances for showers will hold on Sunday with central and norther counties looking drier. Highs in the lower 40s.
Cooler temps return short term on Monday with highs in the upper 30s under mostly sunny skies. Warming mid week back into the 50s!
Next best chance of rain moves in Thursday night into Friday.
Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
High: 44°
Wind: N 5-10
Tonight: Decreasing clouds.
Low: 24°
Wind: NW 5-10
Monday: Mostly sunny. Cooler.
High: 39°
Wind: NW 5-10
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy
AM Low: 25° High: 44°
Wind: S 5-10
Wednesday:Partly sunny and warmer.
AM Low: 34° High: 52°
Wind: SW 5-10
Thursday: Mostly cloudy
AM Low: 40° High: 54°
Wind: W 5-10
Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely.
AM Low: 42° High: 50°
Wind: E 5-10
6-day planner
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