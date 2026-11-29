Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Waking up Sunday to 30s inland and 40s near the lake. Slight chance rain near the border with sprinkles north.

Chances for showers will hold on Sunday with central and norther counties looking drier. Highs in the lower 40s.

Cooler temps return short term on Monday with highs in the upper 30s under mostly sunny skies. Warming mid week back into the 50s!

Next best chance of rain moves in Thursday night into Friday.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

High: 44°

Wind: N 5-10

Tonight: Decreasing clouds.

Low: 24°

Wind: NW 5-10

Monday: Mostly sunny. Cooler.

High: 39°

Wind: NW 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy

AM Low: 25° High: 44°

Wind: S 5-10

Wednesday:Partly sunny and warmer.

AM Low: 34° High: 52°

Wind: SW 5-10

Thursday: Mostly cloudy

AM Low: 40° High: 54°

Wind: W 5-10

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely.

AM Low: 42° High: 50°

Wind: E 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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