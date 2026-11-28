Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello

Sunny and warmer today with temperatures in the low 50s.

Clouds return tonight, ahead of a chance of showers on Sunday. Best rain chances are across southern counties.

Temperatures will be cooler, in the low 40s. Sunny on Monday but temperatures fall short of 40.

Quiet and sunny through late-week with temperatures gradually climbing back to 50s.

Today: Mostly sunny.

High: 52°

Wind: SW 5-15

Tonight: Increasing clouds.

Low: 33°

Wind: W 2-5

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

High: 44°

Wind: NW 5-15

Monday: Mostly sunny. Cooler.

AM Low: 24° High: 38°

Wind: NW 5-10

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 26° High: 46°

Wind: S 5-15

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 30° High: 52°

Wind: SW 5-10

Thursday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 38° High: 54°

Wind: W 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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