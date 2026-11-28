Milwaukee Weather: Sunny, mild Saturday then rain Sunday
Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello
MILWAUKEE - Sunny and warmer today with temperatures in the low 50s.
Clouds return tonight, ahead of a chance of showers on Sunday. Best rain chances are across southern counties.
Temperatures will be cooler, in the low 40s. Sunny on Monday but temperatures fall short of 40.
Quiet and sunny through late-week with temperatures gradually climbing back to 50s.
Today: Mostly sunny.
High: 52°
Wind: SW 5-15
Tonight: Increasing clouds.
Low: 33°
Wind: W 2-5
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
High: 44°
Wind: NW 5-15
Monday: Mostly sunny. Cooler.
AM Low: 24° High: 38°
Wind: NW 5-10
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 26° High: 46°
Wind: S 5-15
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 30° High: 52°
Wind: SW 5-10
Thursday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 38° High: 54°
Wind: W 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
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Big picture view:
Maps and radar
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School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.