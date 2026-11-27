Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

The Thanksgiving winds are finally backing off, and any lingering rain in far southeastern Wisconsin should move out later Friday morning, leaving us with a relatively quiet but cool Black Friday. A passing disturbance could bring a brief round of light rain or even a little wintry mix late tonight into early Saturday, but many of us may not see anything at all. A better chance for rain and snow arrives Saturday night into Sunday morning, especially closer to the Illinois border, and we could even see some light in a few spots. A quick shot of colder air arrives Monday before we turn the temperature trend around and gradually warm up through the rest of next week.

Today: Morning showers then clearing.

High: 46°

Wind: NW 5-15

Tonight: Isolated sprinkles or flurries after midnight.

Low: 32°

Wind: WSW 3-7

Saturday: Early morning sprinkles or flurries then mostly sunny.

High: 52°

Wind: W 5-10

Sunday: Light rain with a chance of snow for areas to the west.

AM Low: 36° High: 44°

Wind: NW 5-15

Monday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 24° High: 40°

Wind: W/SW 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 28° High: 46°

Wind: S 5-10

Wednesday: Partly cloudy.

AM Low: 32° High: 52°

Wind: S 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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