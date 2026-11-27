Milwaukee Weather: AM clouds, PM sun
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - The Thanksgiving winds are finally backing off, and any lingering rain in far southeastern Wisconsin should move out later Friday morning, leaving us with a relatively quiet but cool Black Friday. A passing disturbance could bring a brief round of light rain or even a little wintry mix late tonight into early Saturday, but many of us may not see anything at all. A better chance for rain and snow arrives Saturday night into Sunday morning, especially closer to the Illinois border, and we could even see some light in a few spots. A quick shot of colder air arrives Monday before we turn the temperature trend around and gradually warm up through the rest of next week.
Today: Morning showers then clearing.
High: 46°
Wind: NW 5-15
Tonight: Isolated sprinkles or flurries after midnight.
Low: 32°
Wind: WSW 3-7
Saturday: Early morning sprinkles or flurries then mostly sunny.
High: 52°
Wind: W 5-10
Sunday: Light rain with a chance of snow for areas to the west.
AM Low: 36° High: 44°
Wind: NW 5-15
Monday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 24° High: 40°
Wind: W/SW 5-10
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.
AM Low: 28° High: 46°
Wind: S 5-10
Wednesday: Partly cloudy.
AM Low: 32° High: 52°
Wind: S 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.