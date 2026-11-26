Milwaukee Weather: Windy Thanksgiving, sun Friday
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
Thanksgiving Day looks largely dry across southern Wisconsin, but we'll have plenty of clouds, a brisk north-east breeze and temperatures in the 40s. A storm system passing well to our east could brush our area with some light rain this evening into early Friday morning. Black Friday shoppers will enjoy improving conditions with decreasing clouds, lighter winds and temperatures climbing into the mid- to upper 40s. Saturday is the pick of the weekend with highs in the lower 50s before another system brings showers Sunday. A few wet snowflakes could mix in, but no accumulation. Quieter weather returns for the first half of next week.
Today: Windy. Cloudy.
High: 46°
Wind: NE 15-25
Tonight: Showers.
Low: 36°
Wind: NE 15-25
Friday: Early morning showers. Afternoon sunshine.
High: 48°
Wind: NW/W 5-15
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 32° High: 52°
Wind: SW 5-10
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers.
AM Low: 36° High: 46°
Wind: W/NW 5-15
Monday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 28° High: 42°
Wind: W/SW 5-10
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 30° High: 46°
Wind: SW 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.