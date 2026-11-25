Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Our forecast is cooperating with Thanksgiving travel plans for our area as the system that threatened to bring us a little snow is now expected to stay to our south. Most of Thanksgiving Day looks dry and seasonably cool, but some light rain could arrive by Thursday night. Any lingering rain should clear out early on Black Friday, and we may even squeeze out some sunshine. Temperatures will be back on the mild side Friday and Saturday, with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Another system could bring us some rain on Sunday, but the forecast looks quiet and relatively mild heading into next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy.

High: 44°

Wind: ENE 5-15

Tonight: Cloudy.

Low: 38°

Wind: ENE 5-15

Thursday: Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers late day and overnight.

High: 46°

Wind: NE 10-20

Friday: Early morning showers the partial clearing.

AM Low: 36° High: 48°

Wind: NW 5-15

Saturday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 32° High: 50°

Wind: SW 5-15

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers.

AM Low: 36° High: 46°

Wind: NW 5-15

Monday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 30° High: 42°

Wind: NW 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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