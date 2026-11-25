Milwaukee Weather: Cloudy but dry into Thanksgiving
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Our forecast is cooperating with Thanksgiving travel plans for our area as the system that threatened to bring us a little snow is now expected to stay to our south. Most of Thanksgiving Day looks dry and seasonably cool, but some light rain could arrive by Thursday night. Any lingering rain should clear out early on Black Friday, and we may even squeeze out some sunshine. Temperatures will be back on the mild side Friday and Saturday, with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Another system could bring us some rain on Sunday, but the forecast looks quiet and relatively mild heading into next week.
Today: Mostly cloudy.
High: 44°
Wind: ENE 5-15
Tonight: Cloudy.
Low: 38°
Wind: ENE 5-15
Thursday: Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers late day and overnight.
High: 46°
Wind: NE 10-20
Friday: Early morning showers the partial clearing.
AM Low: 36° High: 48°
Wind: NW 5-15
Saturday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 32° High: 50°
Wind: SW 5-15
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers.
AM Low: 36° High: 46°
Wind: NW 5-15
Monday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 30° High: 42°
Wind: NW 5-15
6-day planner
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.