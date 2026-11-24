Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

It's a cold start to the day with some of the lowest temperatures we've seen since last winter. We'll stay chilly but quiet through Wednesday, with clouds gradually taking over ahead of our next system. Thanksgiving is looking a little soggy, with increasing chances of rain and possibly a little snow. While we could see some snowflakes early Thanksgiving morning and again heading into Black Friday, this is shaping up to be more of a rain event than a snow event. The good news is that our holiday weekend is trending drier, with temperatures warming slightly for late November.

Today: Sunny early then becoming partly cloudy.

High: 40°

Wind: NW-NE 3-7

Tonight: Cloudy.

Low: 26°

Wind: NE 3-5

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 44°

Wind: ENE 10-15

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers. Windy.

AM Low: 36° High: 46°

Wind: NE 10-20

Friday: Morning showers then mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 34° High: 48°

Wind: NW 10-20

Saturday: Partly cloudy.

AM Low: 32° High: 50°

Wind: W 5-15

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

AM Low: 34° High: 48°

Wind: W 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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