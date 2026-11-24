Milwaukee Weather: Cold morning, Thanksgiving rain
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - It's a cold start to the day with some of the lowest temperatures we've seen since last winter. We'll stay chilly but quiet through Wednesday, with clouds gradually taking over ahead of our next system. Thanksgiving is looking a little soggy, with increasing chances of rain and possibly a little snow. While we could see some snowflakes early Thanksgiving morning and again heading into Black Friday, this is shaping up to be more of a rain event than a snow event. The good news is that our holiday weekend is trending drier, with temperatures warming slightly for late November.
Today: Sunny early then becoming partly cloudy.
High: 40°
Wind: NW-NE 3-7
Tonight: Cloudy.
Low: 26°
Wind: NE 3-5
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 44°
Wind: ENE 10-15
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers. Windy.
AM Low: 36° High: 46°
Wind: NE 10-20
Friday: Morning showers then mostly cloudy.
AM Low: 34° High: 48°
Wind: NW 10-20
Saturday: Partly cloudy.
AM Low: 32° High: 50°
Wind: W 5-15
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.
AM Low: 34° High: 48°
Wind: W 5-15
6-day planner
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.