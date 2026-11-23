Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Polar air is moving into Wisconsin! Temperatures are tumbling, and while Monday should be mostly quiet, a few afternoon flurries could remind us that winter is knocking on the door. The real chill arrives Monday night into Tuesday morning, with temperatures dropping into the teens for many communities and the lower 20s closer to Lake Michigan. Thanksgiving is looking a little more interesting, with a chance of rain or snow, especially near the lake. If that's not enough winter for you, another weak system could bring a little more rain or snow Friday into Saturday, although the details remain very much up in the air.

Today: Morning sun, afternoon clouds and a slight chance of isolated flurries.

High: 40°

Wind: NW 10-15

Tonight: Clear and cold.

Low: 18°

Wind: NNW 3-7

Tuesday: Sunny early the becoming cloudy late day.

High: 38°

Wind: VAR 2-5

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 28° High: 42°

Wind: E 5-15

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers.

AM Low: 34° High: 44°

Wind: NE 5-15

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance rain/snow.

AM Low: 34° High: 46°

Wind: W 5-15

Saturday: Mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 32° High: 48°

Wind: SW 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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