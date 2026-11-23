Milwaukee Weather: Chilly and breezy, colder tonight
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Polar air is moving into Wisconsin! Temperatures are tumbling, and while Monday should be mostly quiet, a few afternoon flurries could remind us that winter is knocking on the door. The real chill arrives Monday night into Tuesday morning, with temperatures dropping into the teens for many communities and the lower 20s closer to Lake Michigan. Thanksgiving is looking a little more interesting, with a chance of rain or snow, especially near the lake. If that's not enough winter for you, another weak system could bring a little more rain or snow Friday into Saturday, although the details remain very much up in the air.
Today: Morning sun, afternoon clouds and a slight chance of isolated flurries.
High: 40°
Wind: NW 10-15
Tonight: Clear and cold.
Low: 18°
Wind: NNW 3-7
Tuesday: Sunny early the becoming cloudy late day.
High: 38°
Wind: VAR 2-5
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 28° High: 42°
Wind: E 5-15
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers.
AM Low: 34° High: 44°
Wind: NE 5-15
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance rain/snow.
AM Low: 34° High: 46°
Wind: W 5-15
Saturday: Mostly cloudy.
AM Low: 32° High: 48°
Wind: SW 5-15
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.