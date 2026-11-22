Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

A cold front moving through Sunday morning will bring rain early in the day with falling temps and breezy wind by the afternoon.

Temperatures will warm to the 50s early Sunday and in the low to mid 40 by the afternoon.

More seasonable air return next week with highs ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s.

Watching the wind direction and location of a low pressure system on Thanksgiving. This could bring chances of rain and snow on turkey day.

Today: Rain through the morning. Breezy with falling temperatures.

High: 56°

Wind: NW 10-25

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: 27°

Wind: NW 10-20

Monday: Mostly sunny. Much cooler.

High: 40°

Wind: NW 5-15

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Much cooler.

AM Low: 21° High: 39°

Wind: NE 5-10

Wednesday:Mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 25° High: 42°

Wind: E 5-10

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Slight Chance Rain/Snow

AM Low: 32° High: 43°

Wind: NE 10-15

Friday: Partly Sunny.

AM Low: 31° High: 43°

Wind: NW 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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