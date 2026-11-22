Milwaukee Weather: Morning rain then falling temperatures on Sunday
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
A cold front moving through Sunday morning will bring rain early in the day with falling temps and breezy wind by the afternoon.
Temperatures will warm to the 50s early Sunday and in the low to mid 40 by the afternoon.
More seasonable air return next week with highs ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s.
Watching the wind direction and location of a low pressure system on Thanksgiving. This could bring chances of rain and snow on turkey day.
Today: Rain through the morning. Breezy with falling temperatures.
High: 56°
Wind: NW 10-25
Tonight: Mostly clear.
Low: 27°
Wind: NW 10-20
Monday: Mostly sunny. Much cooler.
High: 40°
Wind: NW 5-15
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Much cooler.
AM Low: 21° High: 39°
Wind: NE 5-10
Wednesday:Mostly cloudy.
AM Low: 25° High: 42°
Wind: E 5-10
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Slight Chance Rain/Snow
AM Low: 32° High: 43°
Wind: NE 10-15
Friday: Partly Sunny.
AM Low: 31° High: 43°
Wind: NW 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X