Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Partly sunny Saturday with very warm temps in the upper 60s. Record high temp is 70°F.

A frontal boundary will move in tonight bringing the chances of overnight rain into Sunday morning. An isolated rumble of thunder is possible.

High temperatures on Sunday will be in the morning in the mid 50s with falling temperatures through the day.

Behind the front, seasonal temps are back in the low 40s next week with lows in the 20s. Cloudy on Thanksgiving and looking dry now with a system to the south.

Today: Partly sunny day. Breezy and warm. Rain late evening.

High: 68°

Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: 52°

Wind: S 5-10

Sunday: Rain likely through early afternoon. Breezy with falling temperatures.

High: 55°

Wind: NW 10-20

Monday: Mostly sunny. Much cooler.

AM Low: 27° High: 41°

Wind: NW 5-15

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 21° High: 40°

Wind: NW 5-10

Wednesday:Partly sunny.

AM Low: 25° High: 42°

Wind: ESE 5-10

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 31° High: 43°

Wind: E 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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