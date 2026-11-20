Milwaukee Weather: Warm Friday, cooler late weekend
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - We're heading into another unusually warm November day, with highs climbing into the mid-60s Friday and perhaps a few upper 60s! We could start the morning with a little patchy fog, especially south of I-94, but otherwise we're looking at another pleasant late-fall day. The weekend starts mild before a cold front delivers widespread rain Sunday morning, possibly accompanied by a few rumbles of thunder. Behind that front, reality returns in a hurry, with temperatures tumbling into the lower 40s and overnight lows dropping into the 20s. The early Thanksgiving outlook favors mainly dry weather for the holiday.
Today: Patchy morning fog then partly sunny.
High: 66°
Wind: SW 5-15
Tonight: A few clouds.
Low: 50°
Wind: SSW 10-15
Saturday: Early sun the partly sunny to overcast. Rain overnight.
High: 68°
Wind: SW 5-15
Sunday: Rain likely through early afternoon. Breezy with falling temperatures.
AM Low: 50° High: 56°
Wind: NW 5-15
Monday: Sunny. Much cooler.
AM Low: 28° High: 42°
Wind: NW 5-15
Tuesday: Sunny.
AM Low: 22° High: 40°
Wind: NE 5-10
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 26° High: 42°
Wind: E 5-15
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.