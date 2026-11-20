Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

We're heading into another unusually warm November day, with highs climbing into the mid-60s Friday and perhaps a few upper 60s! We could start the morning with a little patchy fog, especially south of I-94, but otherwise we're looking at another pleasant late-fall day. The weekend starts mild before a cold front delivers widespread rain Sunday morning, possibly accompanied by a few rumbles of thunder. Behind that front, reality returns in a hurry, with temperatures tumbling into the lower 40s and overnight lows dropping into the 20s. The early Thanksgiving outlook favors mainly dry weather for the holiday.

Today: Patchy morning fog then partly sunny.

High: 66°

Wind: SW 5-15

Tonight: A few clouds.

Low: 50°

Wind: SSW 10-15

Saturday: Early sun the partly sunny to overcast. Rain overnight.

High: 68°

Wind: SW 5-15

Sunday: Rain likely through early afternoon. Breezy with falling temperatures.

AM Low: 50° High: 56°

Wind: NW 5-15

Monday: Sunny. Much cooler.

AM Low: 28° High: 42°

Wind: NW 5-15

Tuesday: Sunny.

AM Low: 22° High: 40°

Wind: NE 5-10

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 26° High: 42°

Wind: E 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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