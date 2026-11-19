Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

November continues to act a little more like October, with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-60s Thursday. The unusually mild weather hangs around through Saturday. We'll see some gusty south-west winds Thursday, but otherwise it's a pretty quiet stretch, aside from a little patchy fog possible Thursday night. The weekend starts mild, but a cold front arrives Saturday night with widespread rain and some much-needed moisture. Most of the rain should wrap up Sunday morning and after that, colder air comes pouring into Wisconsin. By early next week, we're trading those 60s for winter jackets, with overnight temperatures dropping into the 20s and possibly even the teens in a few spots.

Today: Mostly sunny. Windy.

High: 64°

Wind: SW 10-20

Tonight: A few clouds.

Low: 38°

Wind: SW 3-7

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 64°

Wind: S 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny. Rain arrives late evening and overnight.

AM Low: 48° High: 66°

Wind: S 10-20

Sunday: Rain likely in the morning and early afternoon then slowly drying up.

AM Low: 48° High: 54°

Wind: WNW 5-15

Monday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 28° High: 42°

Wind: N 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 24° High: 40°

Wind: N 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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