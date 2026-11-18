Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Warmer morning temps in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Sunshine, dry weather, and warmer days continue through Saturday. Highs in the 60s.

Next chance for precipitation is Saturday night into Sunday morning. Rain is favorable with breezy winds.

A stark temperature drop in the low 40s early next week behind the front.

Today: Partly sunny and breezy.

High: 60°

Wind: SW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 44°

Wind: S 10-15

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Breezy.

High: 63°

Wind: SW 10-20

Friday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 39° High: 64°

Wind: SE 10-15

Saturday: Partly sunny. Slight chance afternoon shower, showers likely at night.

AM Low: 47° High: 64°

Wind: S 10-20

Sunday: Morning rain, cloudy. Cooler.

AM Low: 50° High: 55°

Wind: W 5-15

Monday: Partly sunny and much cooler.

AM Low: 27° High: 41°

Wind: N 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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