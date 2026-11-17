Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Rob Haswell

November is apparently taking a little vacation this week, with temperatures climbing to the 60s by Wednesday and staying there through Saturday! A stretch of dry weather this week, with gusty Southwest winds, will make their presence known, especially Wednesday and Thursday. Our next weather system arrives Saturday, bringing a good chance of showers by the afternoon and evening, with even a rumble of thunder possible but mostly in southwestern Wisconsin. A cold front sweeps through Saturday night, putting an end to our warm spell. By early next week, we're back to reality with highs in the lower 40s and overnight temperatures dipping into the 20s.

Today: Sunny. A few more afternoon clouds.

High: 58°

Wind: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 38°

Wind: SW 5-15

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Becoming windy in the afternoon and evening.

High: 60°

Wind: SW 10-20

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Windy.

AM Low: 48° High: 64°

Wind: SW 10-25

Friday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 42° High: 60°

Wind: SSE 5-10

Saturday: Increasing clouds with showers by afternoon and evening. Windy.

AM Low: 48° High: 62°

Wind: S 10-20

Sunday: Partly sunny, windy and much cooler.

AM Low: 42° High: 48°

Wind: NW 10-20



6-day planner

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Local perspective:

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School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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