Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and warming up
Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - November is about to give us a little break from the cold, with a mostly dry week and temperatures heading in a warmer direction! After a chilly start Monday morning, we'll hit highs in the lower 50s, with a steady warm-up taking us into the upper 50s Tuesday and into the 60s by Wednesday & Thursday. We'll have some sunshine along the way, although breezy south-west winds will make their presence known starting Tuesday and get a little gusty by Thursday. The next weather maker arrives Saturday, bringing showers as a cold front moves through. That front will also remind us what month it is, sending temperatures back to November averages early next week.
Today: Sunny.
High: 54°
Wind: SW 5-10
Tonight: Clear.
Low: 34°
Wind: SW 3-7
Tuesday: Sunny.
High: 58°
Wind: SW 5-15
Wednesday:Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 38° High: 60°
Wind: SW 10-20
Thursday: Sunny. Windy.
AM Low: 44° High: 62°
Wind: SW 15-25
Friday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 40° High: 58°
Wind: SSE 5-10
Saturday: Partly sunny. Showers possible late day.
AM Low: 48° High: 60°
Wind: SW 15-25
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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School and business closings
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.