Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and warming up

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Rob Haswell

November is about to give us a little break from the cold, with a mostly dry week and temperatures heading in a warmer direction! After a chilly start Monday morning, we'll hit highs in the lower 50s, with a steady warm-up taking us into the upper 50s Tuesday and into the 60s by Wednesday & Thursday. We'll have some sunshine along the way, although breezy south-west winds will make their presence known starting Tuesday and get a little gusty by Thursday. The next weather maker arrives Saturday, bringing showers as a cold front moves through. That front will also remind us what month it is, sending temperatures back to November averages early next week.

Today: Sunny.

High: 54°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tonight: Clear.

Low: 34°

Wind: SW 3-7

Tuesday: Sunny.

High: 58°

Wind: SW 5-15

Wednesday:Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 38° High: 60°

Wind: SW 10-20

Thursday: Sunny. Windy.

AM Low: 44° High: 62°

Wind: SW 15-25

Friday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 40° High: 58°

Wind: SSE 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny. Showers possible late day.

AM Low: 48° High: 60°

Wind: SW 15-25



6-day planner

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