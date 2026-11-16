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Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and warming up

By
Daily Forecast
Published November 16, 2026 4:40 AM CST
Published November 16, 2026 4:40 AM CST

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - November is about to give us a little break from the cold, with a mostly dry week and temperatures heading in a warmer direction! After a chilly start Monday morning, we'll hit highs in the lower 50s, with a steady warm-up taking us into the upper 50s Tuesday and into the 60s by Wednesday & Thursday. We'll have some sunshine along the way, although breezy south-west winds will make their presence known starting Tuesday and get a little gusty by Thursday. The next weather maker arrives Saturday, bringing showers as a cold front moves through. That front will also remind us what month it is, sending temperatures back to November averages early next week.

Today:    Sunny.
High:     54°
Wind:     SW 5-10

Tonight:  Clear.
Low:      34°
Wind:     SW 3-7

Tuesday:  Sunny.
High:     58°
Wind:     SW 5-15

Wednesday:Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   38°                   High:  60°
Wind:     SW 10-20

Thursday: Sunny. Windy.
AM Low:   44°                   High:  62°
Wind:     SW 15-25

Friday:   Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   40°                   High:  58°
Wind:     SSE 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny. Showers possible late day.
AM Low:   48°                   High:  60°
Wind:     SW 15-25
 

6-day planner

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Local perspective:

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

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School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.

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