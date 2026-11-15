Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and dry Sunday

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Another frosty start Sunday morning with sub-freezing temperatures.

Sunshine is back today with highs reaching the upper 40s to possibly 50F.

High pressure continues to keep weather sunny and dry. As it moves east this week, it will bring back southerly winds and warm temps into the 50s.

A slight chance of showers is possible Thursday. Better chances arrive Saturday with the passing of a front.

Today: Mostly sunny.

High: 47°

Wind: NW 5

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: 27°

Wind: SW 5

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 51°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 34° High: 55°

Wind: SW 5-15

Wednesday:Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 37° High: 56°

Wind: SW 10-20

Thursday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain.

AM Low: 44° High: 59°

Wind: W 10-20

Friday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 43° High: 55°

Wind: W 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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