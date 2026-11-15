Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and dry Sunday
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Another frosty start Sunday morning with sub-freezing temperatures.
Sunshine is back today with highs reaching the upper 40s to possibly 50F.
High pressure continues to keep weather sunny and dry. As it moves east this week, it will bring back southerly winds and warm temps into the 50s.
A slight chance of showers is possible Thursday. Better chances arrive Saturday with the passing of a front.
Today: Mostly sunny.
High: 47°
Wind: NW 5
Tonight: Mostly clear.
Low: 27°
Wind: SW 5
Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 51°
Wind: SW 5-10
Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 34° High: 55°
Wind: SW 5-15
Wednesday:Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 37° High: 56°
Wind: SW 10-20
Thursday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain.
AM Low: 44° High: 59°
Wind: W 10-20
Friday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 43° High: 55°
Wind: W 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X