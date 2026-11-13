Milwaukee Weather: Chilly Friday, warmer weekend

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Rob Haswell

November is reminding us who's in charge, with another chilly and breezy day ahead! Lake-effect rain could sneak into far southeastern Wisconsin Friday, and a few wet snowflakes may join the party, but no accumulation likely. The good news is that winds will ease and skies will clear heading into the weekend, setting us up for a couple of sunny, but chilly, November days. High pressure sticks around into next week, allowing temperatures to gradually recover into the mid-50s by Wednesday. Our next potential rainmaker arrives Thursday, although there's still plenty of uncertainty about exactly when and where those showers will develop.

Today: Breezy and cool. Slight chance of lake-effect showers or flurries.

High: 42°

Wind: NNW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 28°

Wind: NW 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 46°

Wind: NW 5-10

Sunday: Sunny.

AM Low: 28° High: 48°

Wind: NW 5-10

Monday: Sunny.

AM Low: 30° High: 52°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tuesday: Sunny.

AM Low: 30° High: 54°

Wind: SW 5-10

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 32° High: 56°

Wind: SW 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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