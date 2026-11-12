Milwaukee Weather: Windy and cooler

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

November is about to remind us that winter is right around the corner, with colder air, gusty north winds and even a few snowflakes possible. Lake-effect showers could brush the lakeshore Thursday, especially between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., but most of what falls will be rain, and any snowflakes should melt on contact. The bigger story may be the wind, with gales on Lake Michigan and wind chills dropping into the teens Thursday and Friday nights. High pressure moves in for the weekend, bringing quieter weather, some sun and highs mainly in the 40s. We'll hang on to the dry weather into the middle of next week, with temperatures slowly climbing out of the November chill.

Today: Windy. Chance of showers, mostly lakeside. A few flurries possible.

High: 46°

Wind: N 15-25

Tonight: Breezy. A few showers or snow showers possible.

Low: 30°

Wind: NNW 5-15

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers or snow showers possible.

High: 44°

Wind: NW 10-15

Saturday: Sunny.

AM Low: 26° High: 46°

Wind: NW 5-10

Sunday: Sunny.

AM Low: 28° High: 48°

Wind: NNE 5-10

Monday: Sunny.

AM Low: 30° High: 52°

Wind: SW 3-5

Tuesday: Sunny.

AM Low: 30° High: 54°

Wind: SW 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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