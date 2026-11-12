Milwaukee Weather: Windy and cooler
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - November is about to remind us that winter is right around the corner, with colder air, gusty north winds and even a few snowflakes possible. Lake-effect showers could brush the lakeshore Thursday, especially between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., but most of what falls will be rain, and any snowflakes should melt on contact. The bigger story may be the wind, with gales on Lake Michigan and wind chills dropping into the teens Thursday and Friday nights. High pressure moves in for the weekend, bringing quieter weather, some sun and highs mainly in the 40s. We'll hang on to the dry weather into the middle of next week, with temperatures slowly climbing out of the November chill.
Today: Windy. Chance of showers, mostly lakeside. A few flurries possible.
High: 46°
Wind: N 15-25
Tonight: Breezy. A few showers or snow showers possible.
Low: 30°
Wind: NNW 5-15
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers or snow showers possible.
High: 44°
Wind: NW 10-15
Saturday: Sunny.
AM Low: 26° High: 46°
Wind: NW 5-10
Sunday: Sunny.
AM Low: 28° High: 48°
Wind: NNE 5-10
Monday: Sunny.
AM Low: 30° High: 52°
Wind: SW 3-5
Tuesday: Sunny.
AM Low: 30° High: 54°
Wind: SW 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.