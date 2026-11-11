Milwaukee Weather: Showers and cooler

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Wednesday looks a little soggy as a quick-moving clipper delivers occasional light rain, but we're not talking about an all-day soaking. Behind that system, colder air comes rushing in Wednesday night, firing up some lake effect rain showers and possibly mixing in a few snowflakes. Thursday is shaping up to be the real troublemaker, with gusty north winds and chilly temperatures. The good news is that high pressure takes over heading into the weekend, giving us dry, seasonal weather. Hang in there, though, because the colder air doesn't have a long-term lease, and temperatures should gradually recover early next week.

Today: Scattered showers.

High: 54°

Wind: NE 5-15

Tonight: Breezy. Chance of showers.

Low: 36°

Wind: NNW 5-15

Thursday: Windy. Rain showers possibly mixed with snow at times.

High: 44°

Wind: N 15-25

Friday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 29° High: 44°

Wind: N 10-20

Saturday: Sunny.

AM Low: 28° High: 46°

Wind: N 5-10

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 30° High: 48°

Wind: NNE 5-10

Monday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 34° High: 50°

Wind: VAR 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

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School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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