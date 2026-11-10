Milwaukee Weather: Sunny Tuesday, showers Wednesdsay

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Tuesday looks like the pick of the week, with plenty of sunshine, dry skies and temperatures still running a little above average. Wednesday brings a quick round of light rain showers, but not an all-day washout. Then we flip the November switch Thursday, with colder air and gusty winds that could approach 40 mph at times in southeastern Wisconsin. Lake Michigan may get in on the act, producing a few lakeshore rain showers and perhaps some snowflakes Thursday night into Friday morning, although we're not expecting any accumulation. The good news is that high pressure settles in for the weekend, delivering a stretch of dry and relatively quiet November weather.

Today: Sunny to start then more clouds late day.

High: 62°

Wind: NW 5-10

Tonight: Increasingly cloudy.

Low: 40°

Wind: SW 3-5

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers.

High: 54°

Wind: NE 5-10

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, windy and cool.

AM Low: 32° High: 44°

Wind: N 15-25

Friday: Partly sunny and cool.

AM Low: 30° High: 44°

Wind: N 5-10

Saturday: Sunny.

AM Low: 28° High: 46°

Wind: N 5-10

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 30° High: 48°

Wind: ESE 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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