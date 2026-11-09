Milwaukee Weather: Partly sunny and mild Monday

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Cooler temps Monday morning in the low to mid 30s. Partly sunny skies today with highs in the upper 50s.

Quiet weather continues through Tuesday under mostly sunny skies and highs near 60F.

Veterans Day will be cloudy with the chance for a few showers and cooler with highs in the low 50s.

A lobe of colder air arrives Thursday through Saturday placing highs in the low 40s. Breezy winds off of the lake can cause lake effect showers with the potential for snowflakes mixing in.

Today: Partly sunny.

High: 58°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tonight: Wind calming after midnight. Clear.

Low: 41°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 60°

Wind: NW 5-10

Wednesday:Chance of showers.

AM Low: 39° High: 52°

Wind: NE 5-15

Thursday: Chance of showers. Slight chance of a few flurries mixing in at times. No accumulation.

AM Low: 36° High: 42°

Wind: NNE 10-25

Friday: Slight chance of showers.

AM Low: 30° High: 41°

Wind: N 10-20

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 28° High: 46°

Wind: NNE 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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