Milwaukee Weather: Partly sunny and mild Monday
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Cooler temps Monday morning in the low to mid 30s. Partly sunny skies today with highs in the upper 50s.
Quiet weather continues through Tuesday under mostly sunny skies and highs near 60F.
Veterans Day will be cloudy with the chance for a few showers and cooler with highs in the low 50s.
A lobe of colder air arrives Thursday through Saturday placing highs in the low 40s. Breezy winds off of the lake can cause lake effect showers with the potential for snowflakes mixing in.
Today: Partly sunny.
High: 58°
Wind: SW 5-10
Tonight: Wind calming after midnight. Clear.
Low: 41°
Wind: SW 5-10
Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 60°
Wind: NW 5-10
Wednesday:Chance of showers.
AM Low: 39° High: 52°
Wind: NE 5-15
Thursday: Chance of showers. Slight chance of a few flurries mixing in at times. No accumulation.
AM Low: 36° High: 42°
Wind: NNE 10-25
Friday: Slight chance of showers.
AM Low: 30° High: 41°
Wind: N 10-20
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 28° High: 46°
Wind: NNE 5-10
6-day planner
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