Milwaukee Weather: Sunny, breezy and warmer Sunday
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Sunny Sunday ahead with highs in the upper 50s! Breezy with westerly winds that can gust near 30mph.
Temperatures stay above average through Tuesday in the upper 50s to near 60F.
A surge of colder air will move in by the end of the week. This could bring highs in the lower 40s and lows in the 20s.
There is a slight chance of rain on Veterans Day, otherwise a chance of showers with snowflakes possible by Friday.
Today: Mostly sunny and breezy.
High: 59°
Wind: W 10-20
Tonight: Mostly clear.
Low: 35°
Wind: NW 5-10
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 58°
Wind: SW 5-10
Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 41° High: 60°
Wind: NW 5-10
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers.
AM Low: 39° High: 53°
Wind: NE 5-15
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and windy. Slight chance of showers.
AM Low: 38° High: 42°
Wind: NNE 10-25
Friday: Mostly cloudy and windy. Slight chance of showers/flurries.
AM Low: 30° High: 41°
Wind: N 10-20
6-day planner
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