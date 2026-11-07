Milwaukee Weather: Frosty morning, sunny 50s Saturday

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Thick frost Saturday morning with temperatures near and below freezing.

Mostly sunny Saturday with temperatures near normal in the low 50s by the afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies Saturday night will help keep temperatures warmer in the upper 30s. Patchy frost is possible inland.

Temperatures 5 degrees above average this week in the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. A few dry cold fronts move through, but clouds thicken Wednesday into Thursday.

Today: Mostly sunny.

High: 51°

Wind: W 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy frost possible.

Low: 37°

Wind: W 5-10

Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy.

High: 57°

Wind: W 5-15

Monday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 36° High: 59°

Wind: SW 5-15

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 41° High: 60°

Wind: W 5-10

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 38° High: 53°

Wind: N 5-10

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and windy.

AM Low: 35° High: 49°

Wind: N 10-20

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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