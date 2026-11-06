Milwaukee Weather: Chilly morning, frost and freeze tonight
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - We're wrapping up the workweek with a little November reality check as colder air settles in. We get off to a sunny start Friday before clouds roll back in during the afternoon. The real chill arrives Friday night when clearing skies and lighter winds send temperatures tumbling into the 20s. A widespread freeze and frost is expected Friday night and Saturday morning. Saturday stays cool and quiet with highs near 50, and then a little bonus warmth helps us finish the weekend strong. By Monday, we're back into the lower 60s before a dry cold front knocks temperatures down a few degrees. We're looking at a long stretch of dry weather through much of next week.
Today: AM sunshine, a few PM clouds. Cool.
High: 48°
Wind: NW 5-15
Tonight: A few clouds. Chilly.
Low: 28°
Wind: NW 3-7
Saturday: Morning frost and freeze expected. Mostly sunny.
High: 50°
Wind: NW 5-10
Sunday: Sunny.
AM Low: 36° High: 58°
Wind: W 5-15
Monday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 38° High: 62°
Wind: SW 5-15
Tuesday: Sunny.
AM Low: 40° High: 60°
Wind: NW 5-15
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 36° High: 56°
Wind: NW 5-10
6-day planner
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.