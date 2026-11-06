Milwaukee Weather: Chilly morning, frost and freeze tonight

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

We're wrapping up the workweek with a little November reality check as colder air settles in. We get off to a sunny start Friday before clouds roll back in during the afternoon. The real chill arrives Friday night when clearing skies and lighter winds send temperatures tumbling into the 20s. A widespread freeze and frost is expected Friday night and Saturday morning. Saturday stays cool and quiet with highs near 50, and then a little bonus warmth helps us finish the weekend strong. By Monday, we're back into the lower 60s before a dry cold front knocks temperatures down a few degrees. We're looking at a long stretch of dry weather through much of next week.

Today: AM sunshine, a few PM clouds. Cool.

High: 48°

Wind: NW 5-15

Tonight: A few clouds. Chilly.

Low: 28°

Wind: NW 3-7

Saturday: Morning frost and freeze expected. Mostly sunny.

High: 50°

Wind: NW 5-10

Sunday: Sunny.

AM Low: 36° High: 58°

Wind: W 5-15

Monday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 38° High: 62°

Wind: SW 5-15

Tuesday: Sunny.

AM Low: 40° High: 60°

Wind: NW 5-15

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 36° High: 56°

Wind: NW 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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