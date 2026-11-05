Milwaukee Weather: A few showers, getting colder

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

We're in for a damp and breezy Thursday as a cold front sweeps through southern Wisconsin, bringing scattered showers, a big wind shift and very little actual rainfall. Once the front clears the area, the wind turns northerly and ushers in a much cooler air mass, with temperatures struggling to get to the upper 40s Friday. The good news is that high pressure takes control for the weekend, giving us plenty of dry weather and a gradual warmup. We expect to be back into the lower 60s by Monday and Tuesday! Another cold front arrives around the middle of next week, but with no significant rain expected, it looks like a fairly quiet stretch of fall weather.

Today: Cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy.

High: 54°

Wind: SW/NW 10-15

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy.

Low: 36°

Wind: NNW 10-15

Friday: Partly cloudy, windy, and chilly.

High: 48°

Wind: NW 10-20

Saturday: Early morning frost and freeze expected. Sunny.

AM Low: 28° High: 50°

Wind: NW 5-10

Sunday: Frost and freeze inland early then mostly sunny.

AM Low: 34° High: 56°

Wind: NW 5-15

Monday: Sunny.

AM Low: 38° High: 62°

Wind: SW 5-15

Tuesday: Sunny.

AM Low: 40° High: 60°

Wind: NW 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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