Milwaukee Weather: Wet and windy early week

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

November is getting off to a rather soggy start as a slow-moving storm system brings several rounds of rain to southeastern Wisconsin through midweek. Monday will feature increasing clouds, gusty southerly winds and developing showers, with the wettest weather expected Tuesday into Tuesday night. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder, but severe weather isn't expected. Most areas should pick up around a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain, with locally higher amounts. Tuesday will also feel more like September than November, with highs the 70s and winds gusting over 30 mph. Showers gradually taper off Wednesday and Thursday, setting us up for a drier, and more seasonable weekend.

Today: Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of evening showers.

High: 64°

Wind: SE 10-15

Tonight: Windy. Rain likely. Chance of thunderstorms.

Low: 60°

Wind: S 10-20

Tuesday: Windy and warm. Chance of thunderstorms.

High: 72°

Wind: S 15-25

Wednesday: AM rain likely. Chance of afternoon and evening showers.

AM Low: 58° High: 64°

Wind: SW 10-15

Thursday: Chance of showers.

AM Low: 49° High: 58°

Wind: W 5-10

Friday: Mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 48° High: 54°

Wind: NNE 5-10

Saturday: Mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 40° High: 54°

Wind: SE 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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