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Milwaukee Weather: Mostly cloudy and mild Sunday

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Weather
Published November 1, 2026 5:39 AM CST
Published November 1, 2026 5:39 AM CST

MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Isolated sprinkles this morning. Mostly cloudy Sunday with highs in the mid-60s.
A steady moving low-pressure system will bring rain and clouds back through the week.
Rain return Monday evening through Thursday. Chances of non-severe storms are possible on Tuesday.
Above average temperatures hold in the 60s starting off the week and drop into the 50s by Friday.

Today:    Mostly Cloudy.
High:     65°
Wind:     SE 5-10

Tonight:  Mostly cloudy.
Low:      53°
Wind:     SE 5-10

Monday:   Mostly Cloudy. Evening rain.
High:     63°
Wind:     SE 10-20

Tuesday:  Chance of storms.
AM Low:   57°                   High:  69°
Wind:     S 10-25

Wednesday:Chance of rain.
AM Low:   55°                   High:  62°
Wind:     SW 5-15

Thursday: Chance of showers.
AM Low:   50°                   High:  61°
Wind:     W  5-10

Friday:   Mostly cloudy. Slight chance showers.
AM Low:   46°                   High:  53°
Wind:     N 5-10
 

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