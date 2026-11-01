Milwaukee Weather: Mostly cloudy and mild Sunday
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Isolated sprinkles this morning. Mostly cloudy Sunday with highs in the mid-60s.
A steady moving low-pressure system will bring rain and clouds back through the week.
Rain return Monday evening through Thursday. Chances of non-severe storms are possible on Tuesday.
Above average temperatures hold in the 60s starting off the week and drop into the 50s by Friday.
Today: Mostly Cloudy.
High: 65°
Wind: SE 5-10
Tonight: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 53°
Wind: SE 5-10
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Evening rain.
High: 63°
Wind: SE 10-20
Tuesday: Chance of storms.
AM Low: 57° High: 69°
Wind: S 10-25
Wednesday:Chance of rain.
AM Low: 55° High: 62°
Wind: SW 5-15
Thursday: Chance of showers.
AM Low: 50° High: 61°
Wind: W 5-10
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance showers.
AM Low: 46° High: 53°
Wind: N 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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