Milwaukee Weather: Mostly cloudy and mild Sunday

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Isolated sprinkles this morning. Mostly cloudy Sunday with highs in the mid-60s.

A steady moving low-pressure system will bring rain and clouds back through the week.

Rain return Monday evening through Thursday. Chances of non-severe storms are possible on Tuesday.

Above average temperatures hold in the 60s starting off the week and drop into the 50s by Friday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy.

High: 65°

Wind: SE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 53°

Wind: SE 5-10

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Evening rain.

High: 63°

Wind: SE 10-20

Tuesday: Chance of storms.

AM Low: 57° High: 69°

Wind: S 10-25

Wednesday:Chance of rain.

AM Low: 55° High: 62°

Wind: SW 5-15

Thursday: Chance of showers.

AM Low: 50° High: 61°

Wind: W 5-10

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance showers.

AM Low: 46° High: 53°

Wind: N 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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