Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and mild

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

We're enjoying another round of mild fall weather for our Wednesday on breezy southwest winds that could get a bit gusty at times as the cold front approaches. A few sprinkles are possible overnight and perhaps a rumble of thunder into Thursday morning. The rain won't amount to much, and Thursday should improve quickly as skies clear and cooler air settles in. Looking toward Halloween weekend, the forecast gets a little tricky and less treat-like, with occasional rain chances, but there is plenty of disagreement among the forecast models about where and when showers develop. If you're wondering whether November will start quietly, early indications suggest the atmosphere may have other plans! A more active pattern is coming early next month.

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy and warm.

High: 72°

Wind: SW 5-15

Tonight: Breezy. Chance of showers and slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Low: 58°

Wind: SW 5-15

Thursday: Morning showers then drying and clearing.

High: 70°

Wind: WNW 5-15

Friday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of late day showers.

AM Low: 40° High: 60°

Wind: NE 5-10

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

AM Low: 46° High: 62°

Wind: SE 5-10

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

AM Low: 48° High: 66°

Wind: E 5-10

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

AM Low: 48° High: 66°

Wind: NE 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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School and business closings

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