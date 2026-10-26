Milwaukee Weather: Cooler Monday, midweek warm-up
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - We're starting the week with a little reminder that it's late October, as a cold front brings breezy north-east winds and temperatures in the 50s to near 60. Don't get too comfortable with the cooler air, because temperatures bounce back above normal once again later this week. Despite a couple of weather systems passing nearby, we should manage to stay dry through Wednesday. Our best chance for a soaking comes Wednesday night into Thursday as a cold front pushes through southern Wisconsin. Behind that front, cooler air settles in to finish the week, with high pressure looking to keep much of the weekend quiet.
Today: Mostly cloudy.
High: 58°
Wind: NE 10-15
Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 50°
Wind: E 3-7
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 62°
Wind: SE 5-15
Wednesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers overnight.
AM Low: 52° High: 72°
Wind: S 5-10
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.
AM Low: 57° High: 74°
Wind: SW 5-15
Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.
AM Low: 51° High: 68°
Wind: N 5-10
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
AM Low: 53° High: 66°
Wind: E 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.