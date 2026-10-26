Milwaukee Weather: Cooler Monday, midweek warm-up

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

We're starting the week with a little reminder that it's late October, as a cold front brings breezy north-east winds and temperatures in the 50s to near 60. Don't get too comfortable with the cooler air, because temperatures bounce back above normal once again later this week. Despite a couple of weather systems passing nearby, we should manage to stay dry through Wednesday. Our best chance for a soaking comes Wednesday night into Thursday as a cold front pushes through southern Wisconsin. Behind that front, cooler air settles in to finish the week, with high pressure looking to keep much of the weekend quiet.

Today: Mostly cloudy.

High: 58°

Wind: NE 10-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 50°

Wind: E 3-7

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 62°

Wind: SE 5-15

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers overnight.

AM Low: 52° High: 72°

Wind: S 5-10

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

AM Low: 57° High: 74°

Wind: SW 5-15

Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

AM Low: 51° High: 68°

Wind: N 5-10

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

AM Low: 53° High: 66°

Wind: E 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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