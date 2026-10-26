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Milwaukee Weather: Cooler Monday, midweek warm-up

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Daily Forecast
Published October 26, 2026 4:37 AM CDT
Published October 26, 2026 4:37 AM CDT

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - We're starting the week with a little reminder that it's late October, as a cold front brings breezy north-east winds and temperatures in the 50s to near 60. Don't get too comfortable with the cooler air, because temperatures bounce back above normal once again later this week. Despite a couple of weather systems passing nearby, we should manage to stay dry through Wednesday. Our best chance for a soaking comes Wednesday night into Thursday as a cold front pushes through southern Wisconsin. Behind that front, cooler air settles in to finish the week, with high pressure looking to keep much of the weekend quiet.

Today:    Mostly cloudy.
High:     58°
Wind:     NE 10-15

Tonight:  Partly cloudy.
Low:      50°
Wind:     E 3-7

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy.
High:     62°
Wind:     SE 5-15

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers overnight.
AM Low:   52°                   High:  72°
Wind:     S 5-10

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.
AM Low:   57°                   High:  74°
Wind:     SW 5-15

Friday:   Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.
AM Low:   51°                   High:  68°
Wind:     N 5-10

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
AM Low:   53°                   High:  66°
Wind:     E 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:  

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media

The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.

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