Milwaukee Weather: Warm, sunny Sunday ahead

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello

Partly sunny and warmer today with temperatures reaching the low 70s.

A weak and dry cold front will move through Sunday night into Monday morning, dropping temperatures in the 50s on Monday.

Temperatures warm back to 60s on Tuesday, with 70s possible beyond that.

It could be a more active week with slight chances of rain Tuesday and Wednesday, then better chances for rain the rest of the week.

Today: Partly sunny and warm.

High: 74°

Wind: SSW 5-10

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy.

Low: 51°

Wind: S 5-10

Monday: Mostly cloudy, windy and much cooler.

High: 58°

Wind: NE 10-20

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.

AM Low: 48° High: 61°

Wind: SE 5-15

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers late in the day.

AM Low: 52° High: 72°

Wind: S 5-15

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

AM Low: 57° High: 71°

Wind: SW 5-10

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

AM Low: 55° High: 68°

Wind: NNE 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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