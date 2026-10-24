Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Weather: Morning fog then some sun

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Daily Forecast
Published October 24, 2026 5:43 AM CDT
Published October 24, 2026 5:43 AM CDT

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello

MILWAUKEE - Dense fog this morning will give way to partly sunny skies and temperatures will climb to mid 60s.
More clouds this evening with temperatures gradually dropping to 50s overnight.
A bit warmer on Sunday, then a weak cold front will bring clouds and cooler temperatures on Monday.
There is a slight chance of showers Tuesday and Wednesday evening, then again on Thursday.

Today:    Morning fog then partly sunny. Clouds late in the day.
High:     68°
Wind:     SSE 5-15

Tonight:  Mostly cloudy.
Low:      52°
Wind:     SE 5-10

Sunday:   Partly sunny and warm.
High:     72°
Wind:     SW 5-10

Monday:   Mostly cloudy, windy and much cooler.
AM Low:   50°                   High:  56°
Wind:     NE 10-20

Tuesday:  Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.
AM Low:   46°                   High:  60°
Wind:     SE 5-15

Wednesday:Mostly cloudy with showers late in the day.
AM Low:   48°                   High:  70°
Wind:     SW 5-15

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
AM Low:   50°                   High:  64°
Wind:     W 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:  

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media

The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.

Daily ForecastWeatherMilwaukee