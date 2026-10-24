Milwaukee Weather: Morning fog then some sun
Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello
MILWAUKEE - Dense fog this morning will give way to partly sunny skies and temperatures will climb to mid 60s.
More clouds this evening with temperatures gradually dropping to 50s overnight.
A bit warmer on Sunday, then a weak cold front will bring clouds and cooler temperatures on Monday.
There is a slight chance of showers Tuesday and Wednesday evening, then again on Thursday.
Today: Morning fog then partly sunny. Clouds late in the day.
High: 68°
Wind: SSE 5-15
Tonight: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 52°
Wind: SE 5-10
Sunday: Partly sunny and warm.
High: 72°
Wind: SW 5-10
Monday: Mostly cloudy, windy and much cooler.
AM Low: 50° High: 56°
Wind: NE 10-20
Tuesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.
AM Low: 46° High: 60°
Wind: SE 5-15
Wednesday:Mostly cloudy with showers late in the day.
AM Low: 48° High: 70°
Wind: SW 5-15
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.
AM Low: 50° High: 64°
Wind: W 5-15
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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School and business closings
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.