Milwaukee Weather: Morning fog then some sun

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello

Dense fog this morning will give way to partly sunny skies and temperatures will climb to mid 60s.

More clouds this evening with temperatures gradually dropping to 50s overnight.

A bit warmer on Sunday, then a weak cold front will bring clouds and cooler temperatures on Monday.

There is a slight chance of showers Tuesday and Wednesday evening, then again on Thursday.

Today: Morning fog then partly sunny. Clouds late in the day.

High: 68°

Wind: SSE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 52°

Wind: SE 5-10

Sunday: Partly sunny and warm.

High: 72°

Wind: SW 5-10

Monday: Mostly cloudy, windy and much cooler.

AM Low: 50° High: 56°

Wind: NE 10-20

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers.

AM Low: 46° High: 60°

Wind: SE 5-15

Wednesday:Mostly cloudy with showers late in the day.

AM Low: 48° High: 70°

Wind: SW 5-15

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

AM Low: 50° High: 64°

Wind: W 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media