Milwaukee Weather: Dense AM fog, PM sun

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

We're starting Friday on a foggy note, especially across eastern Wisconsin, where dense fog could make the morning commute a little tricky. Dense Fog Advisory in place until 10am. Once the fog burns off, sunshine takes over and temperatures climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s. The weekend looks equally pleasant, with highs around 70 Saturday and another mild day Sunday before a cold front slides through. That front won't bring much, if any, rain, but it will turn winds northerly and knock temperatures down a several degrees to start next week. We'll stay mostly dry through early Tuesday, with only a slight chance of showers later Tuesday and again Wednesday. Somewhat better rain chances return later next week.

Today: AM Dense Fog. Mostly sunny.

High: 72° / 68° Lake.

Wind: SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 50°

Wind: SSE 3-5

Saturday: Partly sunny and warm.

High: 70°

Wind: S 5-15

Sunday: Partly sunny and warm.

AM Low: 52° High: 72°

Wind: SW 5-10

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Much cooler.

AM Low: 50° High: 58°

Wind: NE 10-20

Tuesday: Slight chance of showers.

AM Low: 46° High: 56°

Wind: E 5-10

Wednesday: Slight chance of showers.

AM Low: 46° High: 66°

Wind: W 5-10

6-day planner

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Local perspective:

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School and business closings

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