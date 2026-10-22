Milwaukee Weather: Sunny, dry and mild
Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Another easy going stretch of fall weather, with temperatures running above average with plenty of sun and dry days ahead. Isolated areas of fog could slow you down early Thursday and again Thursday night, but otherwise high pressure is keeping things quiet. The mild, dry weather sticks around right through the weekend, and Monday may even get in on the action. Our next weather maker is taking its sweet time arriving, with rain chances returning Monday night into Tuesday. That system will also knock temperatures back toward more typical late-October levels by early next week, but after that a longer range warm up looks likely.
Today: Isolated areas of fog then sunny.
High: 70Â° / 66Â° Lake.
Wind: E 5-10
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated areas of fog possible.
Low: 49Â°
Wind: CALM
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 70Â° / 68Â° Lake.
Wind: SE 5-10
Saturday: Partly sunny and warm.
AM Low: 52Â° High: 72Â°
Wind: S 5-10
Sunday: Partly sunny and warm.
AM Low: 53Â° High: 72Â°
Wind: SW 5-10
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers late night.
AM Low: 51Â° High: 54Â°
Wind: NE 5-15
Tuesday: Slight chance of showers.
AM Low: 43Â° High: 53Â°
Wind: NE 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.