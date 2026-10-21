Milwaukee Weather: Patchy fog then sunny and mild

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

We're enjoying a little taste of September in October, with another stretch of mild, dry weather ahead. Patchy fog could slow down the morning commute, but sunshine should take over with highs climbing to around 70. High pressure keeps the warm and dry stuff going through Saturday, although lakeside communities will run a few degrees cooler. A cold front arrives late Saturday night into Sunday. Rain chances increase slightly Sunday night through Tuesday. That front also signals a return to more typical fall temperatures next week, with highs dropping into the 50s.

Today: Patchy morning fog then sunny and mild.

High: 70°

Wind: SW 3-7

Tonight: Fog.

Low: 48°

Wind: Calm

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 70° / 66° LAKE.

Wind: ENE 5-10

Friday: 66 LAKE. Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 48° High: 70°

Wind: SSE 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 52° High: 72° / 66° LAKE.

Wind: S 5-10

Sunday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 54° High: 70°

Wind: WNW 5-10

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

AM Low: 50° High: 58°

Wind: NE 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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