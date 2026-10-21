Milwaukee Weather: Patchy fog then sunny and mild
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - We're enjoying a little taste of September in October, with another stretch of mild, dry weather ahead. Patchy fog could slow down the morning commute, but sunshine should take over with highs climbing to around 70. High pressure keeps the warm and dry stuff going through Saturday, although lakeside communities will run a few degrees cooler. A cold front arrives late Saturday night into Sunday. Rain chances increase slightly Sunday night through Tuesday. That front also signals a return to more typical fall temperatures next week, with highs dropping into the 50s.
Today: Patchy morning fog then sunny and mild.
High: 70°
Wind: SW 3-7
Tonight: Fog.
Low: 48°
Wind: Calm
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
High: 70° / 66° LAKE.
Wind: ENE 5-10
Friday: 66 LAKE. Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 48° High: 70°
Wind: SSE 5-10
Saturday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 52° High: 72° / 66° LAKE.
Wind: S 5-10
Sunday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 54° High: 70°
Wind: WNW 5-10
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
AM Low: 50° High: 58°
Wind: NE 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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School and business closings
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.