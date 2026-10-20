Milwaukee Weather: Dense AM fog, dry week

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT

We may have to navigate some thick fog for the Tuesday morning commute, especially across eastern Wisconsin, with visibility potentially remaining poor until late morning. Once the fog burns off, we're in for a beautiful afternoon with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s, although it will be a little cooler near the lake. Wednesday brings another chance of morning fog before southwest winds help push temperatures into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A cold front arriving late Sunday into Monday could finally bring a few showers and a return to more typical October temperatures.

Today: 62 LAKE. AM dense fog then sunny.

High: 66°

Wind: SE 5-10

Tonight: Fog possible.

Low: 43°

Wind: SW 3-5

Wednesday: AM dense fog. Mostly sunny and mild.

High: 68°

Wind: SW 5-10

Thursday: Sunny.

AM Low: 48° High: 70°

Wind: SSW 5-10

Friday: Sunny.

AM Low: 50° High: 68°

Wind: SE 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 50° High: 72°

Wind: S 5-10

Sunday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 53° High: 70°

Wind: W 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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