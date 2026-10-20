Milwaukee Weather: Dense AM fog, dry week
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT
We may have to navigate some thick fog for the Tuesday morning commute, especially across eastern Wisconsin, with visibility potentially remaining poor until late morning. Once the fog burns off, we're in for a beautiful afternoon with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s, although it will be a little cooler near the lake. Wednesday brings another chance of morning fog before southwest winds help push temperatures into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A cold front arriving late Sunday into Monday could finally bring a few showers and a return to more typical October temperatures.
Today: 62 LAKE. AM dense fog then sunny.
High: 66°
Wind: SE 5-10
Tonight: Fog possible.
Low: 43°
Wind: SW 3-5
Wednesday: AM dense fog. Mostly sunny and mild.
High: 68°
Wind: SW 5-10
Thursday: Sunny.
AM Low: 48° High: 70°
Wind: SSW 5-10
Friday: Sunny.
AM Low: 50° High: 68°
Wind: SE 5-10
Saturday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 50° High: 72°
Wind: S 5-10
Sunday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 53° High: 70°
Wind: W 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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School and business closings
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.