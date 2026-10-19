Milwaukee Weather: Marvelous Monday, sunny and mid-60s
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid-60s by the afternoon.
Partly cloudy skies tonight with a chance for fog near the lake as winds become calm. Lows in the low to mid-40s.
Warming up Wednesday through Saturday with temperatures around 10° above average with high temps pushing near 70F.
A very dry forecast is expected this week. Next slight chance of showers could be Sunday morning with the passing of a front.
Today: Mostly sunny.
High: 66°
Wind: SW 5-10
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Chance fog.
Low: 45°
Wind: SE Calm to 5
Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 65°
Wind: SE 5-10
Wednesday:Mostly sunny and warm.
AM Low: 46° High: 69°
Wind: SW 5-10
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm.
AM Low: 50° High: 70°
Wind: SW 5-10
Friday: Mostly sunny and warm.
AM Low: 51° High: 70°
Wind: SSE 5-10
Saturday: Partly sunny and warm.
AM Low: 52° High: 70°
Wind: S 5-15
6-day planner
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