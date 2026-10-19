Milwaukee Weather: Marvelous Monday, sunny and mid-60s

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid-60s by the afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies tonight with a chance for fog near the lake as winds become calm. Lows in the low to mid-40s.

Warming up Wednesday through Saturday with temperatures around 10° above average with high temps pushing near 70F.

A very dry forecast is expected this week. Next slight chance of showers could be Sunday morning with the passing of a front.

Today: Mostly sunny.

High: 66°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Chance fog.

Low: 45°

Wind: SE Calm to 5

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 65°

Wind: SE 5-10

Wednesday:Mostly sunny and warm.

AM Low: 46° High: 69°

Wind: SW 5-10

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm.

AM Low: 50° High: 70°

Wind: SW 5-10

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm.

AM Low: 51° High: 70°

Wind: SSE 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny and warm.

AM Low: 52° High: 70°

Wind: S 5-15



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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