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Milwaukee Weather: Marvelous Monday, sunny and mid-60s

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FOX6 News Milwaukee
Weather
Published October 19, 2026 4:08 AM CDT
Published October 19, 2026 4:08 AM CDT

MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid-60s by the afternoon.
Partly cloudy skies tonight with a chance for fog near the lake as winds become calm. Lows in the low to mid-40s.
Warming up Wednesday through Saturday with temperatures around 10° above average with high temps pushing near 70F.
A very dry forecast is expected this week. Next slight chance of showers could be Sunday morning with the passing of a front.

Today:    Mostly sunny.
High:     66°
Wind:     SW 5-10

Tonight:  Partly cloudy. Chance fog.
Low:      45°
Wind:     SE Calm to 5

Tuesday:  Mostly sunny.
High:     65°
Wind:     SE 5-10

Wednesday:Mostly sunny and warm.
AM Low:   46°                   High:  69°
Wind:     SW 5-10

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm.
AM Low:   50°                   High:  70°
Wind:     SW 5-10

Friday:   Mostly sunny and warm.
AM Low:   51°                   High:  70°
Wind:     SSE 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny and warm.
AM Low:   52°                   High:  70°
Wind:     S 5-15
 

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