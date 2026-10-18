Milwaukee Weather: Breezy but sunny Sunday

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Sunny Sunday with high temps in the low 60s. Breezy winds gusting near 30mph.

Staying clear Sunday night. Southerly winds remain that can help keep mild temps in the upper 30s to low 40s and help prevent frost developing.

The weather pattern remains calm this week with mostly sunny days. Temperatures will gradually warm to 70 by the end of the week.

A long dry stretch ahead. Next rain chance may not be until next Sunday.

Today: Sunny. Breezy.

High: 63°

Wind: SW 10-25

Tonight: Clear skies.

Low: 38°

Wind: S 5-15

Monday: Mostly sunny.

High: 65°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Slightly cooler lakeside.

AM Low: 42° High: 66°

Wind: SE 5-10

Wednesday:Mostly sunny. Slightly cooler lakeside.

AM Low: 44° High: 68°

Wind: S 5-10

Thursday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 48° High: 70°

Wind: W 5-10

Friday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 48° High: 70°

Wind: SW 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media