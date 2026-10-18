Milwaukee Weather: Breezy but sunny Sunday
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Sunny Sunday with high temps in the low 60s. Breezy winds gusting near 30mph.
Staying clear Sunday night. Southerly winds remain that can help keep mild temps in the upper 30s to low 40s and help prevent frost developing.
The weather pattern remains calm this week with mostly sunny days. Temperatures will gradually warm to 70 by the end of the week.
A long dry stretch ahead. Next rain chance may not be until next Sunday.
Today: Sunny. Breezy.
High: 63°
Wind: SW 10-25
Tonight: Clear skies.
Low: 38°
Wind: S 5-15
Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 65°
Wind: SW 5-10
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Slightly cooler lakeside.
AM Low: 42° High: 66°
Wind: SE 5-10
Wednesday:Mostly sunny. Slightly cooler lakeside.
AM Low: 44° High: 68°
Wind: S 5-10
Thursday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 48° High: 70°
Wind: W 5-10
Friday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 48° High: 70°
Wind: SW 5-15
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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School and business closings
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