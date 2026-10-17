Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and cool Saturday

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Sunny Saturday with highs in the mid-50s. Increasing winds during the afternoon.

Clear Saturday evening with lows inland in the upper 30s to low 40s near the lake. Isolated frost inland is possible, but moderate winds could reduce the chances.

Sunny Sunday with slightly warmer temps due to a southwest wind in the low 60s.

Calm and comfortable fall weather continue into next week. Sunny skies with highs gradually warming near 70F by the end of the week.

Today: Sunny. Windy in the afternoon.

High: 55°

Wind: SW 10-20

Tonight: Clear.

Low: 38°

Wind: SW 5-10

Sunday: Sunny. Breezy.

High: 62°

Wind: SW 10-25

Monday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 40° High: 64°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 42° High: 66°

Wind: SE 5-10

Wednesday:Partly sunny.

AM Low: 45° High: 68°

Wind: S 5-10

Thursday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 47° High: 69°

Wind: W 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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