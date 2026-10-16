Milwaukee Weather: Windy and wet, frost tonight
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
Mother Nature is giving us a not-so-subtle reminder that it's October, with northwest winds gusting to 40 mph today, especially along the lakeshore. The bigger story comes tonight as winds ease, skies clear and temperatures tumble into the upper 20s and lower 30s, prompting Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories across southern Wisconsin. The cold snap won't stick around long, with temperatures recovering to near 60 Saturday and low to mid 60s Sunday. Next week looks dry with temperatures climbing toward 70 degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday. Aside from a few possible sprinkles Wednesday night, the forecast is looking remarkably quiet once we get past today's wind and tonight's freeze.
Today: Morning showers. Windy and cool.
High: 54°
Wind: NNW 15-25
Tonight: Clear and cold. Frost and freezing temperatures expected.
Low: 32°
Wind: NNW 5-10
Saturday: AM Frost/Freeze. Sunny.
High: 58°
Wind: SW 10-20
Sunday: Sunny. Breezy.
AM Low: 36° High: 64°
Wind: SW 10-20
Monday: Sunny.
AM Low: 42° High: 68°
Wind: SW 5-10
Tuesday: Sunny.
AM Low: 44° High: 70°
Wind: ENE 5-10
Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 43° High: 70°
Wind: SE 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.