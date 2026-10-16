Milwaukee Weather: Windy and wet, frost tonight

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Mother Nature is giving us a not-so-subtle reminder that it's October, with northwest winds gusting to 40 mph today, especially along the lakeshore. The bigger story comes tonight as winds ease, skies clear and temperatures tumble into the upper 20s and lower 30s, prompting Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories across southern Wisconsin. The cold snap won't stick around long, with temperatures recovering to near 60 Saturday and low to mid 60s Sunday. Next week looks dry with temperatures climbing toward 70 degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday. Aside from a few possible sprinkles Wednesday night, the forecast is looking remarkably quiet once we get past today's wind and tonight's freeze.

Today: Morning showers. Windy and cool.

High: 54°

Wind: NNW 15-25

Tonight: Clear and cold. Frost and freezing temperatures expected.

Low: 32°

Wind: NNW 5-10

Saturday: AM Frost/Freeze. Sunny.

High: 58°

Wind: SW 10-20

Sunday: Sunny. Breezy.

AM Low: 36° High: 64°

Wind: SW 10-20

Monday: Sunny.

AM Low: 42° High: 68°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tuesday: Sunny.

AM Low: 44° High: 70°

Wind: ENE 5-10

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 43° High: 70°

Wind: SE 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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