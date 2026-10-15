Milwaukee Weather: Rain Thursday, frost Friday

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Thursday is shaping up to be a real soaker, with widespread rain arriving by late morning and moderate to heavier rain expected through the afternoon. The rain tapers to showers tonight, but the departing storm leaves us with a windy and cooler Friday as north-west winds gust to 40 mph. Those winds will also usher in some seriously chilly air, with temperatures dropping to freezing or below Friday night into Saturday morning. The cold snap won't stick around long, as sunshine and south-west winds help us rebound into the upper 50s Saturday and around 60 Sunday.

Today: Showers starting late morning then a steadier rain through the afternoon and evening.

High: 60° / 56° LAKE

Wind: SE 5-15

Tonight: Showers.

Low: 46°

Wind: NW 10-15

Friday: Showers likely. Windy and turning much colder.

High: 56°

Wind: NW 20-40

Saturday: AM Frost / Freeze inland. Sunny.

AM Low: 32° High: 58°

Wind: SW 5-10

Sunday: Sunny.

AM Low: 36° High: 64°

Wind: SW 15-25

Monday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 42° High: 68°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tuesday: Sunny.

AM Low: 44° High: 68°

Wind: SSE 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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