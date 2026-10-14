Milwaukee Weather: Cloudy and cool Wednesday, rain Thursday
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - We're trading a relatively quiet Wednesday for a soaking Thursday as a strengthening storm system brings widespread rain to southern Wisconsin. Rain is likely Thursday with the wettest stretch expected from late Thursday morning through Thursday night. Once the rain moves out, the wind moves in, with NW gusts of 30-45 mph Friday and potentially stronger near Lake Michigan. Colder air follows, bringing a chilly Friday, the possibility of frost Friday night and a brisk start to the weekend. The good news is that after another round of breezy conditions late Saturday into Sunday, things should settle down with generally dry weather heading into next week.
Today: Cooler. Cloudy.
High: 62° / 58°
Wind: NE 5-15
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy.
Low: 50°
Wind: E 3-7
Thursday: Rain. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
High: 60° / 56°
Wind: SE 5-15
Friday: Early AM showers then partly cloudy. Very windy.
AM Low: 45° High: 54°
Wind: NW 20-40
Saturday: AM Frost. Sunny.
AM Low: 32° High: 58°
Wind: SW 5-15
Sunday: Sunny.
AM Low: 38° High: 64°
Wind: SW 15-25
Monday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 46° High: 66°
Wind: SW 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
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Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.