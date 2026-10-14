Milwaukee Weather: Cloudy and cool Wednesday, rain Thursday

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

We're trading a relatively quiet Wednesday for a soaking Thursday as a strengthening storm system brings widespread rain to southern Wisconsin. Rain is likely Thursday with the wettest stretch expected from late Thursday morning through Thursday night. Once the rain moves out, the wind moves in, with NW gusts of 30-45 mph Friday and potentially stronger near Lake Michigan. Colder air follows, bringing a chilly Friday, the possibility of frost Friday night and a brisk start to the weekend. The good news is that after another round of breezy conditions late Saturday into Sunday, things should settle down with generally dry weather heading into next week.

Today: Cooler. Cloudy.

High: 62° / 58°

Wind: NE 5-15

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy.

Low: 50°

Wind: E 3-7

Thursday: Rain. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

High: 60° / 56°

Wind: SE 5-15

Friday: Early AM showers then partly cloudy. Very windy.

AM Low: 45° High: 54°

Wind: NW 20-40

Saturday: AM Frost. Sunny.

AM Low: 32° High: 58°

Wind: SW 5-15

Sunday: Sunny.

AM Low: 38° High: 64°

Wind: SW 15-25

Monday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 46° High: 66°

Wind: SW 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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