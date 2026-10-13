Milwaukee Weather: Mild Tuesday, frosty weekend
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Enjoy the 70s while they last because Mother Nature is about to remind us that it's October in Wisconsin! Tuesday brings plenty of sunshine and a gusty breeze, but showers and a few thunderstorms could sneak into southern Wisconsin Tuesday night, mainly near the Illinois border. Wednesday offers a brief break before a stronger system delivers widespread rain Thursday, with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Behind that system, northwest winds could howl at 30-40 mph Friday, ushering in a much colder air mass. Saturday highs will struggle through the 50s, and with temperatures dipping into the 30s Friday and Saturday nights, frost becomes a real concern before we start warming up again early next week.
Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Showers possible late evening and overnight.
High: 76°
Wind: WNW 5-15
Tonight: Showers and possible thunderstorms mostly south of I-94.
Low: 54°
Wind: NNE 3-5
Wednesday:58 LAKE. Early morning showers then mostly cloudy.
High: 62° / 58° LAKE
Wind: NE 5-15
Thursday: Rain likely. Slight chance of a few thunderstorms.
AM Low: 50° High: 60°
Wind: E 5-15
Friday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 42° High: 54°
Wind: NW 15-30
Saturday: AM frost (freeze possible inland). Sunny.
AM Low: 32° High: 58°
Wind: SW 5-10
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 40° High: 62°
Wind: SW 15-25
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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School and business closings
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.