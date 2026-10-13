Milwaukee Weather: Mild Tuesday, frosty weekend

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Enjoy the 70s while they last because Mother Nature is about to remind us that it's October in Wisconsin! Tuesday brings plenty of sunshine and a gusty breeze, but showers and a few thunderstorms could sneak into southern Wisconsin Tuesday night, mainly near the Illinois border. Wednesday offers a brief break before a stronger system delivers widespread rain Thursday, with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Behind that system, northwest winds could howl at 30-40 mph Friday, ushering in a much colder air mass. Saturday highs will struggle through the 50s, and with temperatures dipping into the 30s Friday and Saturday nights, frost becomes a real concern before we start warming up again early next week.

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Showers possible late evening and overnight.

High: 76°

Wind: WNW 5-15

Tonight: Showers and possible thunderstorms mostly south of I-94.

Low: 54°

Wind: NNE 3-5

Wednesday:58 LAKE. Early morning showers then mostly cloudy.

High: 62° / 58° LAKE

Wind: NE 5-15

Thursday: Rain likely. Slight chance of a few thunderstorms.

AM Low: 50° High: 60°

Wind: E 5-15

Friday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 42° High: 54°

Wind: NW 15-30

Saturday: AM frost (freeze possible inland). Sunny.

AM Low: 32° High: 58°

Wind: SW 5-10

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 40° High: 62°

Wind: SW 15-25



6-day planner

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Local perspective:

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School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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