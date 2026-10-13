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Milwaukee Weather: Mild Tuesday, frosty weekend

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Daily Forecast
Published October 13, 2026 4:36 AM CDT
Published October 13, 2026 4:36 AM CDT

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - Enjoy the 70s while they last because Mother Nature is about to remind us that it's October in Wisconsin! Tuesday brings plenty of sunshine and a gusty breeze, but showers and a few thunderstorms could sneak into southern Wisconsin Tuesday night, mainly near the Illinois border. Wednesday offers a brief break before a stronger system delivers widespread rain Thursday, with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Behind that system, northwest winds could howl at 30-40 mph Friday, ushering in a much colder air mass. Saturday highs will struggle through the 50s, and with temperatures dipping into the 30s Friday and Saturday nights, frost becomes a real concern before we start warming up again early next week.

Today:    Mostly sunny. Breezy. Showers possible late evening and overnight.
High:     76°
Wind:     WNW 5-15

Tonight:  Showers and possible thunderstorms mostly south of I-94.
Low:      54°
Wind:     NNE 3-5

Wednesday:58 LAKE. Early morning showers then mostly cloudy.
High:     62° / 58° LAKE
Wind:     NE 5-15

Thursday: Rain likely. Slight chance of a few thunderstorms.
AM Low:   50°                   High:  60°
Wind:     E 5-15

Friday:   Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   42°                   High:  54°
Wind:     NW 15-30

Saturday: AM frost (freeze possible inland). Sunny.
AM Low:   32°                   High:  58°
Wind:     SW 5-10

Sunday:   Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   40°                   High:  62°
Wind:     SW 15-25
 

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:  

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media

The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.

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