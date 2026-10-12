Milwaukee Weather: Record warm high possible

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Columbus Day is feeling more like the Fourth of July, with highs soaring into the low to mid-80s and potentially challenging a few records. A few showers and thunderstorms could interrupt the summerlike weather late Monday evening, but severe weather is not expected. Tuesday brings a modest cooldown and another chance of showers overnight before a more organized storm system arrives Wednesday night into Thursday. Thursday looks like our wettest day of the week. Then Mother Nature flips the seasonal switch, with highs dropping into the 50s for the weekend, overnight temperatures look cold enough for widespread frost or possibly even a freeze for inland areas.

Today: Very warm. Partly to mostly sunny. Late evening showers possible.

High: 84°

Wind: SW 10-20

Tonight: A few clouds.

Low: 67°

Wind: WSW 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly sunny early then more clouds late with a chance of showers overnight.

High: 76°

Wind: WNW 10-20

Wednesday: Early morning showers then mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 57° High: 64°

Wind: NE 5-10

Thursday: Rain likely. Chilly.

AM Low: 48° High: 62°

Wind: E 5-10

Friday: Windy. Partly sunny.

AM Low: 43° High: 56°

Wind: NW 15-30

Saturday: Morning frost. Mostly sunny and cool.

AM Low: 34° High: 54°

Wind: SW 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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