Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and warm Sunday!

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Sunny to mostly sunny Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Cooler near the lake.

Mostly clear tonight with temps in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Unseasonably warm weather continues on Monday with high temps in the low 80s. Possible PM shower/storm.

A big weather shift next week with temps back in the 60s. Small daily chances of rain through Wednesday. Higher chance for rain on Thursday and very windy on Friday.

Today: Mostly sunny.

High: 77°

Wind: SSW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear.

Low: 61°

Wind: SW 5

Monday: Mostly sunny. Slight chance PM storm.

High: 82°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Slight chance shower.

AM Low: 66° High: 75°

Wind: W 10-15

Wednesday:Partly sunny. Slight chance shower.

AM Low: 54° High: 65°

Wind: NE 5-10

Thursday: Chance of rain.

AM Low: 50° High: 64°

Wind: E 5-10

Friday: Partly cloudy. Very windy and cool.

AM Low: 47° High: 59°

Wind: W 20-30

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media