Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and warm Sunday!
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Sunny to mostly sunny Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Cooler near the lake.
Mostly clear tonight with temps in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Unseasonably warm weather continues on Monday with high temps in the low 80s. Possible PM shower/storm.
A big weather shift next week with temps back in the 60s. Small daily chances of rain through Wednesday. Higher chance for rain on Thursday and very windy on Friday.
Today: Mostly sunny.
High: 77°
Wind: SSW 5-10
Tonight: Mostly Clear.
Low: 61°
Wind: SW 5
Monday: Mostly sunny. Slight chance PM storm.
High: 82°
Wind: SW 5-10
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Slight chance shower.
AM Low: 66° High: 75°
Wind: W 10-15
Wednesday:Partly sunny. Slight chance shower.
AM Low: 54° High: 65°
Wind: NE 5-10
Thursday: Chance of rain.
AM Low: 50° High: 64°
Wind: E 5-10
Friday: Partly cloudy. Very windy and cool.
AM Low: 47° High: 59°
Wind: W 20-30
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
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