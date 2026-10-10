Milwaukee Weather: Summer-like Saturday, warm and breezy

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Starting off sunny on Saturday. High clouds from Isaias will move in by the afternoon. Breezy with highs near 80F.

Partly cloudy Saturday night with lows in the upper 50s. Winds will become lighter out of the south.

Increased dew points this weekend near 60F due to warming ahead of a front and Isaias. This will go back to pleasant feeling next week.

Unseasonably warm through Columbus Day, then a cold front brings cooler temps. Chance of showers Tuesday with higher chances by the end of the week.

Today: Mostly sunny with slight cloud increase. Breezy and warm.

High: 80°

Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 57°

Wind: S 5-10

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 75°

Wind: S 5-10

Monday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of PM shower.

AM Low: 60° High: 81°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with slight chance showers.

AM Low: 63° High: 69°

Wind: NW 5-15

Wednesday:Partly sunny.

AM Low: 50° High: 63°

Wind: NE 5-10

Thursday: Chance of rain and storms.

AM Low: 49° High: 60°

Wind: E 10-20



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media