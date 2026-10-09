Milwaukee Weather: PM Showers, 80s Saturday
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - October is apparently taking a little vacation, with temperatures climbing into summer territory this weekend! First, we'll have to dodge a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm Friday, especially closer to the Illinois border, but highs should still reach the upper 60s to around 70. Saturday is the real headline, with gusty south winds pushing temperatures into the lower 80s, although a lake breeze and some tropical moisture-related cloud cover could spoil the party. Sunday stays warm before a cold front brings another chance for showers and storms Monday night. By the middle of next week, fall gets back to business with more seasonable temperatures and rain later in the week.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. A slight chance of an afternoon shower or isolated thunderstorm.
High: 72° / 68° LAKE
Wind: SE 5-10
Tonight: Clearing overnight.
Low: 56°
Wind: SE 3-7
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm. Breezy.
High: 80° / 76° LAKE
Wind: SW 10-20
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 58° High: 76° / 72° LAKE
Wind: SSE 5-10
Monday: Partly sunny. Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late day and overnight.
AM Low: 58° High: 80°
Wind: SW 15-25
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 60° High: 66°
Wind: NNE 5-10
Wednesday: Partly sunny with showers becoming likely.
AM Low: 50° High: 62°
Wind: ESE 5-15
6-day planner
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.